David Pastrnak’s Latest Instagram Depicts Bruins’ Star Misses NHL Fans

Us too, Pasta

David Pastrnak is missing the crowds at hockey games.

Fans haven’t been allowed at NHL games since March. The league paused operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was able to resume in July with Edmonton and Toronto serving as bubble cities.

And it appears Pastrnak is ready to be back on the ice in front of a sold out arena.

Check out this latest Instagram post:

The Boston Bruins winger underwent surgery on his hip in September and will be sidelined for five months. So if the 2020-21 NHL season begins in January, Pastrnak won’t be ready until February.

But we still have no official date on Opening Night just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

