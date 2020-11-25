Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Has ‘Been Pretty Busy’ With Offseason Training

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping Jake DeBrusk from being able to get in his offseason training.
The Bruins forward, who signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Boston on Monday, lives in Edmonton when he’s not traveling with the team.
The pandemic has put a lot of restrictions in place both in the United States and Canada, including closing the border to non-essential travelers.
During a press conference held Thursday, DeBrusk not only detailed how he plans to up his game this season, but how he’s been training while he waits to hear when the 2020-21 NHL campaign will begin.
“The restrictions actually have been – there’s obviously normal restrictions, I’d guess probably Stage 2 it’s called here in Edmonton where I’ve been able to skate and workout consistently here,” DeBrusk told reporters. “I’ve been on the ice probably three or four times a week and then working out four or five times. I’ve been pretty busy here. A couple tough weeks, I think that there are actually some new guidelines coming into place here, I think (Tuesday). The mayor is making an announcement and obviously right now with the world, that second wave is hitting everyone. That’s to be determined. That might affect some on-ice sessions in a way. I’ll still be able to work out and do that stuff. It’s been very – it’s been snowing here for about four weeks now. It’s been a little bit tough. I didn’t really prepare for the Canadian winter. I haven’t been around here for a while, it’s kind of nice. There’s ODR’s though, so I guess I could skate. Like I said, shoveling the driveway has been a bit of a new lessons for me. …”
Shoveling still counts as a pretty strenuous workout.
It’s certainly encouraging to know DeBrusk is getting in work now, especially with plenty of uncertainties surrounding when the season officially will drop the puck.