Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski Has First 100-Yard Receiving Game Since 2018

Even though Tom Brady is still throwing to him, Rob Gronkowski has not put up the same offensive numbers he did while a member of the New England Patriots.

And that’s by design.

Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of this season, the future Hall of Fame tight end took on more of a blocking role in a talented receiving corps that’s gotten pretty crowded.

But on Sunday in the Buccaneers’ Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Gronkowski led the Bucs in receiving yards.

He had the second-most receptions behind wideout Chris Godwin, and pulled town six of seven targets for a total of 106 yards, including a 48-yard bomb from Brady.