Buccaneers Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online, On TV

Can the Carolina Panthers take advantage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ most recent msstep?

We’re about to find out.

The Panthers on Sunday will host the Bucs in a bout between NFC South teams. The matchup comes after the New Orleans Saints handed Tom Brady his worst ever loss with a 38-3 shellacking in Week 9.

Nevertheless, facing the Bucs always was expected to be a tall task for Carolina. That will be made even tougher by the fact that they’ll likely be without Christian McCaffrey on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Bucs-Panthers game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images