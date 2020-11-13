Bucs’ Tom Brady Learns Important Lesson During Tropical Storm Eta

Tom Brady wasn’t prepared for the wrath Tropical Storm Eta unleashed on Florida this week.

The quarterback moved to the Tampa Bay area this spring after joining the Buccaneers following two decades in New England. And while he’d become a pro with the snow, he apparently has a bit more to learn about dealing with tropical systems.

In fact, Brady told reporters Thursday his family nearly lost some expensive items during the storm.

“The hurricane — that was a trip for me last night, the storm,” he said, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “I had a dock, it broke, it floated away. I had these jet skis on it. I saw those things sitting out in the middle of the bay. And I was going, ‘Wow, that’s so pretty surreal.’ I was just kind of laughing, ‘Oh, you’ll get the jet skis back.’ A lot of people are dealing with a lot worse than that.

“But just waking up and seeing what happened to the yard, it got pretty messed up. I’d be really nervous if a big one hit. So, it happened pretty quick. I thought you had time to prepare for these things, but apparently you don’t. They’re kind on you and you’ve got to deal with it.”

Luckily, the Brady family managed to recover their belongings. And it sounds like he was lucky to get some of it back, too.

“They got fixed. We dragged ’em back,” he said. “They were about 300 yards away at someone else’s house and I got a bunch of messages from people that were like, ‘Hey man, are (those) your jet skis?’ They floated down and found their way to someone else’s dock. They got dodged, so I was very lucky.

“… A good lesson learned from someone that’s been in the Northeast for a long time.”

You can say that again.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images