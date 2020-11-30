Bucs’ Tom Brady Refutes Speculation About Him Playing For Bruce Arians

Trouble in paradise?

Some seem to think so, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen to 7-5 on the season after a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Brady has looked, well, human over the last few weeks, throwing seven interceptions over his last four games, rumors have been circulating that he and coach Bruce Arians perhaps have clashing offensive mentalities, or that the quarterback wishes his new coach was as prepared as Bill Belichick was back in New England.

Well, whether there is any truth to that was denied by Brady on Sunday.

“It’s just external noise that when you’re losing, that’s what you deal with, so I love playing for the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization’s been unbelievable,” Brady told reporters when asked about the speculation in a team-provided transcript. “I think we’ve just got to go out — I certainly gotta go out and do a better job the last four weeks of the year.”

Regardless of what Brady tells the media, it’s starting to look like the Brady-Belichick partnership was what made both of them so great respectively.

