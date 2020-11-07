Cam Newton Explains Why He’s Found Bill Belichick To Be ‘Empowering’

Things haven’t always gone right for Cam Newton and the New England Patriots this season, but it still seems clear the quarterback has enjoyed working for Bill Belichick.

The veteran signal-caller is getting an opportunity to work under one of the best coaches in the history of the game this season. And during a given campaign, few get to know the coach better than the starting quarterback.

So, such is the case for Newton and Belichick. And during his weekly interview Friday, Newton explained why he’s found Belichick to be an “empowering” figure for him this season.

“He’s been an immovable target. He’s just been a post. And for me to witness it is something that’s empowering,” Newton said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I see a side of Coach Bill that a lot of people may not see. I see him outside the coaching mode. He’s doing cardio. He’s doing this. He’s walking around. He’s always locked in. It was described to me as having that mental competitive stamina, and he probably has that — even at his age — more than anybody that I’ve ever known. He’s always working. Always crafting. Just something to do with the upcoming situation. In this case, the Jets. He’s always watching stuff with the Jets.

“When I see that, I look at it like ‘I need to be doing something too. I need to be working on my mechanics. I need to be working on my fundamentals. I need to be working on my strength. I need to be working on just the small things.’ Seeing that day in and day out. Early in the morning. Late at night. It just gives you a boost of understanding to say, ‘I always have to be working.’ He’s the head of the ship. For me to see that from him, it starts from top down.”

For now, Newton and the Patriots sit at 2-5. They’ve lost four straight games, but now have the opportunity to face the abysmal 0-8 New York Jets on Monday.

Newton statistically has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. But a meeting with New York should provide him, Belichick and the Patriots a much-anticipated opportunity to once again get things on track.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images