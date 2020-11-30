Cam Newton Finds Another Way To Sum Up Bill Belichick’s Football Genius

Cam Newton continues to be blown away by his head coach’s knowledge of the game.

Newton on more than one occasion this season has gushed over Bill Belichick. The first-year Patriot previously has referred to New England’s head coach as a “football whisperer” who might have a “direct line to the football gods.”

The veteran quarterback echoed those sentiments Monday following the Patriots’ Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It certainly wasn’t a sterling performance by New England, but it found a way to pull out a win and keep its playoff hopes alive in the process.

” … The way he explains certain things and even going back to lineage of the game, he’s like a walking almanac of football,” Newton said on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “For him to bring up a situation that may have happened in ’92, may have happened in ’84, it may have happened in 2006 — he will have video recollection of it just to prove to you and just explain to you what he was necessarily talking about. My relationship with Bill over these months of being together has expanded with more respect — I don’t even know if that is even possible for me — but it has expanded.”

Above-average coaching seemingly has been a saving grace for the 2020 Patriots, who’ve endured a fair amount of struggles on both offense and defense. Still, New England largely has managed to be a competitive team week in and week out.

The Patriots will try to improve to .500 on Sunday when they visit the 3-8 Los Angeles Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images