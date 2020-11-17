Cam Newton Garners Extremely High Praise From Patriots’ Josh McDaniels

Throughout this roller-coaster England Patriots season, quarterback Cam Newton has remained unfailingly accountable.

Newton has owned and accepted his mistakes as he continues to immerse himself in New England’s complex offense. During the Patriots’ recent four-game losing streak, the phrase “I need to be better” could be heard a handful of times in each Newton news conference.

Josh McDaniels has immense respect for that approach. The Patriots offensive coordinator raved about Newton on Tuesday, saying all players should strive to emulate the veteran QB’s attitude.

“I think Cam’s a tremendous example of what a leader is supposed to be,” McDaniels said in a video conference. “Leadership isn’t easy. Being out in front and playing quarterback in the National Football League is certainly a challenge. There’s a lot of highs and lows that you’re going to experience.

“But Cam, he’s never wavered from his work ethic, from his attitude, from the way he approaches practice, the effort that he gives on a daily basis. Whether it be a meeting, a film session, a walkthrough, or any part of what we’re doing on the field, he is unselfish, he is accountable for any mistake that he makes, he’s incredibly honest, and communication with Cam is literally exactly the kind of communication you’re looking for when you’re a coach.

“You ask a question, you get an honest response. If he made a mistake, he tells you what it was. Again, there’s no better example for younger players than to see a guy do that.”

Newton and the Patriots’ offense showed improvement in the team’s narrow Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills and have returned to their early-season form of late, combining a powerful run game with efficient passing in wins over the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

After falling to 2-5 on the season, the Patriots now sit at 4-5, still alive in the AFC playoff race.

“I think (Newton’s) accountability, his ability to take responsibility for the good and the bad, has been a great example for all of our guys on our team to see,” McDaniels said. “He’s really a joy to coach. I look forward to continuing the process.”

