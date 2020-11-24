Cam Newton Has Been Significantly Better Than Tom Brady In This Key Stat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been astonishingly inefficient throwing deep over the last four weeks.

Brady is 0-of-19 with three interceptions on deep passes (20+ air yards) since Week 8, per Next Gen Stats.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady has struggled recently with the deep ball. How much? Per @NextGenStats… pic.twitter.com/wx8Gf3Ivym — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, during that same span, is 4-of-7 for 145 yards with a touchdown on passes that traveled 20-plus yards, per Next Gen Stats.

PFF‘s deep passing charting is slightly different. They have Brady at 1-of-19 for 44 yards with three interceptions — for a 5.3 adjusted completion percentage and 0.0 passer rating — on deep balls in Weeks 8-11. PFF had Newton at 4-of-6 for 145 yards with a touchdown — for a 66.7 adjusted completion percentage and 149.3 passer rating — on deep balls in Weeks 8-11.

Newton ranks first in deep passer rating and second in deep adjusted completion percentage in that span of time while Brady ranks 32nd out of 33 QBs in deep adjusted completion percentage and last in deep passer rating.

Woof.

On the season, Newton is 10-of-16 for 314 yards with a touchdown and interception on deep passes, per PFF. He’s second in adjusted completion percentage and 13th in passer rating.

Brady is 18-of-58 for 627 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions on deep passes this season, per PFF. He’s 29th of 36 QBs in adjusted completion percentage and passer rating.

It’s, of course, worth noting that Brady has one of the best wide receiving corps in the NFL with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown at his disposal. Newton has been throwing to Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski over the last four weeks.

Brady’s Buccaneers fell to 7-4 on Monday night when the former Patriots QB went 26-of-48 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Los Angeles Rams.

Newton’s Patriots also lost Sunday, dropping to 4-6 on the season. Newton went 26-of-40 for 365 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in New England’s 27-20 loss to the Texans.

Brady left the Patriots in free agency this offseason, electing to sign with the Buccaneers for $50 million over two years. Newton signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract worth up to $7.5 million with the Patriots in July.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/Kevin R. Wexler/USA TODAY Sports Images