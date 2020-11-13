Cam Newton Offers Hilarious Insight Behind Nicknames For Patriots’ Special Teamers

Nick Folk has had quite the week.

The New England Patriots place kicker came up with some “Monday Night Football” heroics in the team’s Week 9 walk-off win over the New York Jets. The performance prompted some comical relief from the team’s Twitter account, and earned Folk the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Perhaps best of all, though, was Folk’s performance granting him, along with a few other New England special teammers, nicknames from quarterback Cam Newton. And while they’re not the most creative, the Patriots signal-caller still provided quite the animated response.

“Yes. It’s usually ‘Kicker Guy.’ But I wanted to kind of call him ‘Paul Pierce Guy’ because he did kind of fake like he was injured but came back and balled,” Newton told reporters Thursday, obviously referencing the Boston Celtics legend’s Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

“Then it’s ‘Kicker Guy (Folk),’ ‘Punter Guy (Jake Bailey),’ ‘Snapper Guy. (Joe Cardona)’ But ‘Snapper Guy’ is Bill Belichick’s favorite guy because he’s the only person who talks to the team. …And yeah, so, it’s the trifecta: ‘Kicker Guy, Punter Guy, Snapper Guy.'”

Newton offered a bit more of a nickname rundown, for those keeping track at home:

— Ryan Izzo aka Buzzo (after Buzz from Home Alone)

— Deatrich Wise aka Crazy Legs

— Ja’Whaun Bentley aka Bent Dog

— Beau Allen aka Bo Diddly

Never change, Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images