Cam Newton’s Week 11 Outfit Might Be Wildest Yet Since Joining Patriots

While Cam Newton’s on-field improvement as a New England Patriot at best has come in small increments, the same can’t be said for his wardrobe game.

No, the Patriots quarterback has raised the fashion bar exponentially since Week 1.

Newton on Sunday busted out a particularly bold outfit before his team’s Week 11 game against the Houston Texans. He showed up to NRG Stadium rocking a bowtie to go along with plaid shorts and suspenders, among other accouterments.

Take a look:

Impressive.

Newton and the Patriots will look to earn their third straight victory when they take on the 2-7 Texans. New England would move to 5-5 on the season with a win.

