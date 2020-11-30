Cardinals React To Patriots’ Game-Changing Defensive Stand Before End Of Half

There was plenty of game left, but it certainly impacted both the final score and second-half momentum.

The Arizona Cardinals had the opportunity to take a crucial advantage over the New England Patriots just before the first half ended. Arizona possessed a three-point lead, the ball at the New England six-inch line, all while knowing its offense would receive the second-half kickoff.

A touchdown would have given the Cardinals one of Bill Belichick’s patented double-scores opportunities. But it never happened.

“I thought we got in (on third down), then obviously (KeeSean Johnson’s) knee was down short and came with a fourth-and-six-inches,” Arizona head coach Kingsbury explained after the 20-17 Week 12 loss. “Couldn’t see if he (Kenyan Drake) got in or not (on fourth down). You know, he went low and it got crowded in there. I don’t think anybody could tell if he got over. Got to give them (Patriots) credit for that stop.”

The sequence Kingsbury is referring to was the final possession of the first half.