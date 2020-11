The Cardinals and Dolphins both could use a win Sunday afternoon.

But only one will be able to come away victorious in Week 9 when Arizona hosts Miami.

The Dolphins are 4-3 in the AFC East, while the Cardinals sit at 5-2 in the NFC West.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals versus Dolphins online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream:FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images