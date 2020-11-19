Cardinals Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Week 11 kicks off with a highly anticipated matchup in Seattle.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will go toe-to-toe with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday night. Both teams currently sit at 6-3 and are neck and neck in the race for the NFC West crown.

This will be the last of two regular-season meetings between the division rivals. The Cardinals outlasted the Seahawks in an overtime thriller back in Week 7.

Here’s how to watch the Cardinals-Seahawks game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hardiman/USA TODAY Sports Images