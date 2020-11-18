Celebrate David Ortiz’s 45th Birthday With Epic Highlights Of Red Sox Legend

David Ortiz has finished another trip around the sun.

Ortiz celebrated his 45th birthday Wednesday, and the Boston Red Sox marked the occasion by shouting out the legendary slugger on social media.

10x All-Star

3x World Series Champ

7x Silver Slugger

And the list goes on…



Happy 45th birthday to the one and only Big Papi! pic.twitter.com/sDyHq0Vok8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 18, 2020

The party didn’t stop there, though. An outpouring of well wishes and memories came from all over the internet, which Big Papi acknowledged, showing once again he’s as grateful as he is popular.

So, what’s your favorite Ortiz moment?

Was it his walk-off home run in Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series?

How about his walk-off hit in Game 5 of that same best-of-seven set against the New York Yankees?

Maybe it was his epic grand slam in Game 2 of the 2013 ALCS against the Detroit Tigers?

Or, going beyond the box score, who could forget his “This is our (expletive) city” speech before the Red Sox’s first home game at Fenway Park following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings?

If you can’t pick one, that’s OK, too.

Enjoy them all while we show a little appreciation for one of the greatest players in Red Sox history.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images