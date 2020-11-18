Celtics 2020 NBA Draft: Five Players Boston Could Target With 14th Pick

It’s NBA Draft time once again, and the Boston Celtics have lots of options for their No. 14 overall pick.

The C’s have been successful in acquiring some solid talent in the first round in recent years (i.e. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Grant Williams, etc.). And Boston will attempt to replicate that success Wednesday night.

But, will the Celtics get the help they need this year? And if so, where will it come from?

Here are, in no particular order, five candidates the Celtics could target:

Cole Anthony, G (North Carolina)

This 20-year-old has admitted to modeling his game after Russell Westbrook, and it shows. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists with UNC during the NCAA’s pandemic-shortened season, though his efficiency (38% shooting on 15.7 shots per game) could use a bit of improvement.

Despite slipping out of top five contention, there’s a good chance this outgoing freshman still could be available for Boston to pick up with the 14th pick. He could be a game-changer for the C’s, especially if he can hone some of his skills.

Jalen Smith, F (Maryland)

The C’s are in need of a boost at center, and Smith could be just the guy for the job. After all, the 20-year-old has shown tremendous growth in recent months, averaging 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game as a sophomore with the Terps (a marked improvement over his 2018-29 stats, to boot). And at 6-foot-10, he could be just what the doctor ordered.

Aaron Nesmith, F (Vanderbilt)

This outgoing sophomore has plenty to offer Boston, but one particular quality stands out: His versatility.

Nesmith has a solid presence on both sides of the ball especially in clutch situations. He averaged 23.0 points during his 2019-20 campaign, a drastic improvement over his 11 points per game average the previous year, and banked 52.2% of his shots from beyond the arc. He also was good for 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, a big plus for any defense.

Saddiq Bey, F (Villanova)

Like Nesmith, Bey is a solid 3-and-D option the C’s could pick up. Bey was the leading scorer for the Wildcats last season, averaging 16.1 points on 47.7% shooting. The 21-year-old found plenty of success from beyond the arc, too, reflected in a 45.1% success rate.

Tyrese Maxey, G (Kentucky)

Maxey could give Boston the backcourt assistance they need to compete with the NBA’s top teams. The outgoing freshman has impressive defensive instincts, as evidenced by his average 3.9 defensive rebounds and 0.9 steals per game in 2019-20. He’s a decent weapon in the paint and plays the pick-and-roll well, but his shooting still could use a bit of improvement.

