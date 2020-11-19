Celtics’ Aaron Nesmith Announces Arrival In Boston With Simple Tweet

Aaron Nesmith has arrived.

The Vanerbilt product stepped foot in Boston on Thursday for the first time. The Celtics, as you likely know by now, selected Nesmith with the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

And based on Nesmith’s first tweet since his arrival in Beantown, he seems pretty excited about the new opportunity.

Check it out:

First time in Boston!🍀 Who has got some good recommendations on places to eat — aaron nesmith (@aaronnesmith24) November 19, 2020

Welcome to the city, kid.

Nesmith won’t have to wait long for NBA action to get underway, with the league still targeting a Dec. 22 return date. When exactly he’ll see his first minutes in a Celtics uniform, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images