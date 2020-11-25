Celtics’ Aaron Nesmith Confident He ‘Won’t Miss A Beat’ With Foot Injury

One of Boston’s recent draftee’s had a small injury to cope with, but he seems confident in his abilities ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Aaron Nesmith, drafted with the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, sustained a season-ending stress fracture in his right foot nearly a year ago. The pandemic wound up shortening the entire college basketball season, sparing him additional missed time compared to his fellow athletes.

That doesn’t mean Nesmith hasn’t been thinking about how his injury could impact his NBA debut, however.

“I’ll be good to go. I’ve done everything so far workout-wise. It’s good,” Nesmith told reporters Tuesday at his introductory press conference, via MassLive. “It’s 100% and I won’t miss a beat.”

Nesmith, by the way, averaged 23 points and 4.9 rebounds during the pandemic-shortened season. That’s a pretty significant improvement over his 11-point average from his freshman season, to say the least.

Just what will Nesmith bring to the Celtics, though? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images