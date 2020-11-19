Celtics Draftee Payton Pritchard Has Big Fan In Damian Lillard

Payton Pritchard already is getting endorsements from NBA stars.

The Boston Celtics selected Pritchard with the 26th overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft. Pritchard grew up in Oregon, then played four years of college basketball for the Ducks.

In other words, he’s Beaver State through and through.

And one of the top NBA players in Portland, Damian Lillard, appears to have had his eye on Pritchard, who he congratulated on Twitter.

Congrats to Payton Pritchard ! Youngin work his ass off and earned it! — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 19, 2020

We’ll see how Pritchard’s NBA career shakes out, but Lillard’s endorsement isn’t a bad one to have.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images