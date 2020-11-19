Celtics Extend Qualifying Offers To Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters

The Celtics have offered to bring back two youngsters for the 2020-21 season.

Boston on Thursday announced it’d extended qualifying offers to Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters following their first year in the league.

We have extended qualifying offers to Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 19, 2020

As two-way players, the duo bounced between the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, throughout the 2019-20 season.

Waters, 22, averaged 3.6 points 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.8 minutes per game in 11 games (including one start) for Boston last season.