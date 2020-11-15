Celtics Fans Propose Fitting Ideas For Boston City Edition NBA Jerseys

It’s that time of year where city edition jerseys for various NBA teams are beginning to leak on social media.

Even Enes Kanter wanted to give fans a sneak preview of the Boston Celtics’ special uniforms, which according to rumors, appear to be based off the appearance of the 17 NBA Championship banners handing in the rafters at TD Garden.

The new #Celtics alternate jerseys have apparently been leaked. Looks like they pay homage to the championship banners at TD Garden. A statement to go win #18 perhaps? pic.twitter.com/4IFoX2XfUR — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) November 12, 2020

While we like the concept here, the execution is a little underwhelming.

Fortunately, Twitter user @beardjam had an idea that better paid homage to Boston’s roots. Behold:

That’s pretty fitting, considering you hardly can walk a block in the Greater Boston Area without coming across a Dunkin’. Let’s have Jayson Tatum try this on for size:

This isn’t the first time Celtics fans on social media have proposed a solid idea for the city jersey. Last season, @BigAndyEz had a great one that paid tribute to the famous Rainbow Swash design painted on a Dorchester storage tank.

Just saying this should be the city edition jersey for the celtics pic.twitter.com/IIDt6wDmyh — daddy hardware (@BigAndyEz) November 20, 2019

No matter what the designers at Nike come up with for Boston, chances are it won’t be better than either of these.

So we pose the question: between the Dunkin’ and Rainbow Swash jerseys, which one would you cop?

