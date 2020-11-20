Celtics Finalize Trade With Thunder, Send Vincent Poirier To Oklahoma City

The Boston Celtics had a busy Thursday.

First, Gordon Hayward reportedly opted out of the final year of his contract, Brad Wanamaker’s qualifying offer was denied, Enes Kanter opted into his deal, among a slew of other moves.

And now Vincent Poirier finds himself on the move.

The Celtics announced they traded Poirier and cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a conditional second round draft pick.

We have traded center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations to the @okcthunder in exchange for a conditional future second round pick. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2020

And he thanked the team shortly after the news broke:

Thank you @celtics for your warm welcome and this great year ! To my teammates, coaching staff and the fans see you soon ☘️🤟🏼 — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) November 20, 2020

Poirier’s NBA debut came with Boston last season. He played in 22 games and averaged 1.9 points and 0.4 assists per game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images