Celtics Finalize Trade With Thunder, Send Vincent Poirier To Oklahoma City

Poirier made his NBA debut last year with the Celtics

The Boston Celtics had a busy Thursday.

First, Gordon Hayward reportedly opted out of the final year of his contract, Brad Wanamaker’s qualifying offer was denied, Enes Kanter opted into his deal, among a slew of other moves.

And now Vincent Poirier finds himself on the move.

The Celtics announced they traded Poirier and cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a conditional second round draft pick.

And he thanked the team shortly after the news broke:

Poirier’s NBA debut came with Boston last season. He played in 22 games and averaged 1.9 points and 0.4 assists per game.

More Basketball:

NBA Insider Makes Sobering Point About Celtics As Free Agent Destination

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related