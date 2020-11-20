Celtics Finalize Trade With Thunder, Send Vincent Poirier To Oklahoma City

The Boston Celtics had a busy Thursday.
First, Gordon Hayward reportedly opted out of the final year of his contract, Brad Wanamaker’s qualifying offer was denied, Enes Kanter opted into his deal, among a slew of other moves.
And now Vincent Poirier finds himself on the move.
The Celtics announced they traded Poirier and cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a conditional second round draft pick.
And he thanked the team shortly after the news broke:
Poirier’s NBA debut came with Boston last season. He played in 22 games and averaged 1.9 points and 0.4 assists per game.