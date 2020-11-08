Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Visited Bill Russell Statue Outside Boston City Hall

Jaylen Brown on Sunday afternoon was out and about in Boston, and attended a demonstration at City Hall Plaza.

And while he was there, he got to admire the statue honoring Bill Russell, perhaps the greatest Boston Celtic of all time.

Along with his remarkable playing career, Russell also went on to coach the team as well, becoming the Black first head coach in NBA history and helping to bring even more championships to the rafters of the old Boston Garden.

Certainly, a statue of Russell is well deserved outside City Hall. And as Brown believes, it probably should be bigger.

Perhaps one day a statue of Brown will join Russell’s?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images