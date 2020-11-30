Celtics Make Tristan Thompson, Jeff Teague Signings Official

Once Boston completed its deal with the Charlotte Hornets on a sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward, you could expect the Celtics to soon announce their other rumored free agent acquisitions.

And on Monday, both signs were made official.

Boston has signed big man Tristan Thomnpson and guard Jeff Teague.

Thompson, after playing all nine years of his career with Cleveland, upgrades the Celtics’ front court coming in on a reported two-year deal worth just under $19 million. He’ll rep the No. 13 jersey.

Teague, meanwhile, provides a backcourt replacement for Brad Wanamaker, and joins the Celtics via the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year deal worth around $2.5 million. He’ll wear the No. 55 for Boston.

