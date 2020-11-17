Celtics Mock Draft: Predicting Who Boston Selects With Its 2020 Picks

The Boston Celtics own three first-round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft: Nos. 14, 26 and 30. They also have the 47th pick.

Already we’ve heard rumors that Danny Ainge, president of basketball operations, has tried to package all three first-rounders to move up in the lottery, and so far it seems those attempts have hit dead ends.

That’s no surprise. Three first-round picks means three guaranteed contracts on the books, and not many teams are in the financial position to take that on. Not to mention, Ainge has been known to fleece other teams in the past, so fellow GMs likely are more hesitant to make deals with him.

Still, it’s plausible Boston ends up consolidating at least some of these to move up, perhaps even moving a player or two along with them.

But for sake of this mock draft, we’re going to pretend that no one wants to help Boston, and predict who the Celtics will select with the picks they have at this moment.

No. 14 (from Memphis Grizzlies)

Kira Lewis Jr. | Guard | Alabama

The Crimson Tide sophomore’s draft stock seems to be rising as we draw closer to the big day, but his size (6-foot-3, 165 pounds) make us think he could be available by the time the Celtics make their first pick. His speed, acceleration and handle bodes well for Boston as a transition threat in the second unit. He creates good shot opportunities for himself around the perimeter, but he certainly isn’t afraid to pressure the rim, despite his size. He’s a great athlete who works hard and could improve the team’s offensive production off the bench in a big way to make up for what he lacks in size and defensive fundamentals.

No. 26

Leandro Bolmaro | Forward | Argentina

So, the thing about Bolmaro is he’s committed to play in Spain next year with FC Barcelona. Some teams may see this as a con, but with Boston having three first-round draft picks (in other words, three guaranteed contracts), it desperately needs a guy they can draft-and-stash if they end up keeping all three. Draft Bolmaro, and some of those roster and tax dilemmas are addressed. As for Bolmaro’s skills, he’s a intuitive guard with great ball-handling and playmaking abilities. At 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, he’s a hard working defender who switches well and can fight over screens. His jumper needs some work, but ideally he would continue to develop those mechanics in Spain over the next one or two years.

No. 30 (from Milwaukee Bucks via Phoenix Suns)

Xavier Tillman | Big | Michigan State

At just 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Tillman is considered undersized as a center, but he’s incredibly strong, has a 7-foot-1 wingspan and probably is one of, if not the best of the big men in this year’s draft thanks to his playmaking abilities. On offense, he’s crafty, smart and has a great touch with solid pick-and-roll abilities, setting screens and rolling hard and strong to the hoop. He’s an intuitive passer who can dish it from anywhere. Defensively, he doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses despite his size. He’s strong in the post, mobile on switches and the perimeter, and makes great effort to box out and pull down boards. He’s a similar player to Grant Williams and would provide some depth as a small ball center with Enes Kanter’s future with the team up in the air. For Celtics fans, there’s a lot to love here.

No. 47

Killian Tillie | Big | Gonzaga

Talent wise, the 6-foot-10, 220 pound Frenchman probably has the talent to go as a first-rounder, if not a lottery pick. Unfortunately, he’s shown to be incredibly injury prone over the last few years which saw some valuable time taken from him in college. But, the Celtics met with him back in the spring, and it reportedly went well, so you know he’s on their radar. Despite pesky knee injuries, he still showed great promise as a versatile stretch big who makes good decisions and has an outstanding feel for the game. He’s a well-rounded frontcourt guy whose elite play out of the pick-and-pop would compliment the Celtics well next to Kemba Walker, as it would open things up for all of Boston’s perimeter attackers. He plays sneaky solid defense, especially on the ball, and would serve as a great player to further develop in the G League with the Maine Red Claws.

