Celtics Roster Reset: How Boston May Look Entering 2021 Campaign

When the Celtics were eliminated from the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals in Orlando, questions arose before the team even landed back in Boston for the first time in months.

Will the Celtics run it back? Could Gordon Hayward be done in Boston? Do The Green need to add another piece in order to be a real contender?

While there’s always some sort of turnover each season, and for each team around the league, the 2021 Celtics certainly could look very similar to the team that lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games back in late September.

With that said, here is a full reset of the Celtics’ roster including player contract details, potential salary cap numbers and those with player/team options.

Guaranteed Contracts: 9

Kemba Walker: $34.4 million

Jaylen Brown: $23 million

Marcus Smart: $13.4 million

Jayson Tatum: $9.9 million

Romeo Langford: $3.6 million

Vincent Poirier: $2.6 million

Grant Williams: $2.5 million

Robert Williams: $2 million

Carsen Edwards: $1.5 million

Player Options: 2

Gordon Hayward: $34.2 million

Enes Kanter: $5 million

Team Options: 1

Semi Ojeleye: $1.8 million

Non-Guaranteed Contracts: 2

Daniel Theis: $5 million

Javonte Green: $1.5 million

Restricted Free Agents:

Brad Wanamaker: $1.8 million (Qualifying offer)

Tacko Fall: $1.45 million (Two-way qualifying offer)

Tremont Waters: $1.45 million (Two-way qualifying offer)

Unrestricted free agents:

None

** Hayward and Kanter could become free agents if they choose, and Ojeleye can become a free agents if his option is declined.**

Diagnosis:

We don’t expect much movement from the Core Four. Walker and Smart both have one more guaranteed year left on their respective deals, Tatum is entering the final year of his rookie contract (and could sign an extension as soon as the 2021 regular season starts) while Brown is entering the first year of a four-year extension. We’re going to say they’ll all be back.

Expectations are that Boston will fully guarantee the last year of Theis’ deal, which would be a smart move based on the low price and good value. Then Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Langford — all rookie deals — will likely return, unless the C’s throw Grant Williams and/or Langford in on a deal to move up in the NBA Draft, which we don’t expect. That’s eight roster spots already with Vincent Poirier and Carsen Edwards stretching that number to 10.

There are, however, rumors that Kanter will opt out, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see the C’s move on from Ojeleye. The wing is entering his age-26 season, and while he’s been a nice defensive piece, the 2017 second-rounder hasn’t really lived up to expectations. We’re also of the belief the Celtics will bring back both Green and Wanamaker. Those, no disrespect, are the minor moves.

The biggest question, obviously, is Hayward. He could opt in. He could opt out. Or he could opt out with plans to re-sign a long term deal. If he opts in, it will add almost $34.2 million to the payroll, and likely take Boston over the tax line. We’re of the belief that Hayward, who may want out, will opt in because he can’t get that number anywhere else.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images