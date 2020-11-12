Celtics Reportedly Want To Move Up In NBA Draft; Here’s Why They Should

First and foremost, drafting three first-rounders automatically means adding three guaranteed contracts to your payroll. Unfortunately, the Celtics currently are in quite the roster crunch, so consolidating is a wise move.

Even if Gordon Hayward opts out or they deal him in a sign-and-trade, the Celtics will want to then go and spend that money on a player already in the NBA who can put them over the top, while doing everything it can to maintain the rest of their current roster. The chemistry is just there, and that’s invaluable.

That player capable of putting Boston past the Eastern Conference Finals likely is not going to be a rookie from this draft class. It just doesn’t have that star power.

A stash of mid-to-late first-round picks from this class is not what Boston needs. So yes, the Celtics should try to move up in the draft, with the more important detail being how far up the chain they try to climb.

It won’t be easy for Ainge to move all three picks because, as mentioned to be the case with Boston, not many teams are in a place financially to welcome three first-round contracts. And fellow general managers have seen Ainge fleece their peers before, if it hasn’t happened to them personally.

Frankly, they’re not scratching Ainge’s back unless he scratches there’s too, and if a deal hasn’t gotten done already, it could also very well be because teams wanted the Celtics to throw in player on their roster to sweeten the pot.

Who they are willing to trade away will seriously impact how far up the Celtics can climb. Is dealing someone like Marcus Smart, and breaking up a rotation that gelled so well this year overcoming constant injuries, worth the potential of being in a position to draft LaMelo Ball? (That was a rhetorical question, don’t you dare say yes.)

Again, there aren’t a lot of stars in this draft class, but it is pretty deep. The Celtics 14th pick has been the topic of trade discussions, too, but we see more value in perhaps packaging the second two first rounders to move up, as the big names aren’t worth giving up a guy like Smart or Robert Williams.

By trying to package the 26th and 30th pick, two positions that still could result in some solid selections, the Celtics could avoid having three guaranteed contracts on their books. And swapping those two to get a bit higher, even if not a single-digit selection, could put them in position to draft one of the better big men or off-the-bench shooters 2020 has to offer.

Not to mention, it could be easier to get a team to work with them because taking on two first round deals is more palatable than three.

We’ll see how Ainge handles this in the next few days.

