Celtics’ Robert Williams Clears Up Confusion Surrounding Cryptic Tweet

This is a predictable development

Breathe easy, Timelord fans.

Robert Williams on Tuesday sent Boston Celtics fans into a frenzy with a cryptic tweet that had many wondering whether a trade involving the popular big man was imminent. But, in the least surprising development of all time, Williams apparently was tweeting lyrics from a song, or something.

Take a look:

We’ll take Williams at his word, but the following Google searches nevertheless yielded inconclusive results:

“Could’ve just told me what it was lyrics”
“Could’ve just told me what it was one hundred lyrics”
“Could’ve just told me what it was 100 lyrics”

Make of that what you will.

More Basketball:

Five Celtics Predictions As Rumors Swirl Around NBA Draft, Free Agency

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related