Celtics Roster Reset: Where Things Stand With Free Agency About To Open

The Boston Celtics have known for a long time that there would be a roster crunch this offseason.

Having made four picks in the draft last season and holding a few more this season (they ultimately made three selections), Boston knew it was going to have to start shedding roster space.

And with free agency set to begin Friday at 6 p.m. ET, here’s where the Celtics’ roster stands.

Guards

Carsen Edwards

Javonte Green

Payton Pritchard

Marcus Smart

Kemba Walker

Wings

Jaylen Brown

Romeo Langford

Aaron Nesmith

Semi Ojeleye

Jayson Tatum

Grant Williams

Big men

Enes Kanter

Daniel Theis

Robert Williams

So, that’s 14 players with a max roster size at 15 (that number will be bigger in training camp). Here are some notes.

— We included rookies Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard on this list, but not Yam Madar, who the Celtics selected in the second round. That’s because he all but certainly will be stashed in Israel for at least this season.

— Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green’s salaries currently are non-guaranteed. We included all three on the roster for now, but that could change.

Theis’ contract is almost certain to get picked up.

Green was a nice end of the bench player that showed promise at times, but he might end up getting cut.

Ojeleye, who largely has been a disappointment, will probably get cut.

— The Celtics extended qualifying offers to Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall, meaning both become restricted free agents.

A team can submit an offer sheet for either player by offering them a standard NBA contract, which the C’s would have the opportunity to match. If no other teams come calling, they would remain as two-way players for Boston.

For now though, we’re not including them on this list.

— The Celtics reportedly haven’t ruled out bringing back Brad Wanamaker, but the selection of Pritchard might spell the end of his opportunity in Boston. He was not given a qualifying offer, making him a UFA.

— Obviously, what happens with Gordon Hayward has an impact on all of this. If he signs a new deal to stay in Boston (unlikely), then he fits right into the picture. If not, the Celtics have some room to absorb players in a potential sign and trade (the best thing for all parties), or he’ll just leave as a free agent and sign outright elsewhere (a nuclear situation for the C’s).

— Romeo Langford won’t be ready for the start of training camp, and if he begins the season sidelined, that will open up another roster spot. Of course, the Celtics would have to clear space when he is healthy enough to return, but that would be a problem for down the road.

