Celtics Select Payton Pritchard With No. 26 Pick In 2020 NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics’ final first-round selection in the 2020 NBA Draft was an interesting one.

Boston selected Payton Pritchard with the No. 26, respectively, to wrap up Round 1 on Wednesday night. And he’s got a pretty decent resume.

Pritchard, 22, was one of the top college basketball players during his senior season with Orecon. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Additionally, Pritchard was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and awarded the Bob Cousy Award as the country’s top point guard in 2020.

The C’s traded the No. 30 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images