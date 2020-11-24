UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Watch Tuesday’s Games Online, On TV

The UEFA Champions League returns to life after a three-week hiatus.

Eight games will take place Tuesday in European soccer’s elite men’s club competition, with the results of the Round 4 matchups bound to play pivotal roles in the outcome of the group stage.

Group E will kick off the slate at 12:55 p.m. ET, with Chelsea visiting Rennes, and Krasnodar hosting Sevilla. Galavision will broadcast Rennes-Chelsea, and TUDN will air Krasnodar-Sevilla in the United States

Here’s when and how to watch the Group E games online.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

The next batch of games will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Lazio will host Zenit St. Petersburg, and Borussia Dortmund will welcome Club Brugge in Group F.

Ferencvaros will visit Juventus, and Dynamo Kiev will host Barcelona in Group G. Galavision will broadcast Ferencvaros-Juventus, and TUDN will air Dynamo Kiev-Barcelona in the U.S.

The action in a tight Group H will feature PSG versus RB Leipzig and Manchester United taking on Istanbul Basaksehir.

Here’s when and how to watch Tuesday’s Champions League games in Groups F, G and H online:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images