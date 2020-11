In most cases, a game between a 3-7 team and a 7-3 club wouldn’t carry much intrigue.

This one is different, however.

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday will host the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will see ascending quarterback Josh Allen pitted against Chargers rookie signal-caller Justin Herbert, who’s been on fire to begin his career.

Here’s how to watch online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images