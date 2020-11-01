Chargers Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online, On TV

Empower Field at Mile High will play host Sunday to a matchup between teams that aren’t really winning, but aren’t outright bad.

The Denver Broncos are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams bring 2-4 records into the game.

While catching the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC West is highly unlikely, both teams by no means are out of the playoff picture. Earning a win this week would go a long way in remaining in the thick of the postseason outlook.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Chargers-Broncos game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images