Chargers Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online, On TV

It will be a battle of two promising young quarterbacks who were separated by one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft: No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa and No. 6 Justin Herbert.

Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins will host Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The 5-3 Dolphins, second in the AFC East, are fresh off a momentum-building Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 2-6 Chargers, on the other hand, look to bounce back after another heartbreak to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here’s how to watch Chargers at Dolphins online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images