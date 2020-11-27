Charles Barkley, Jayson Tatum Blast Each Other’s Golf Skills During ‘The Match’

Charles Barkley isn’t the most skilled golfer, to say the least, reaffirming that notion Friday during “The Match” on TNT.

Jayson Tatum made sure to remind him.

The Boston Celtics star kicked off the beef early with a hilarious tweet that got right under Barkley’s skin.

“Chuck been working on his game I see🤣🤣 #CapitalOnesTheMatch came a long way,” Tatum tweeted.

Chuck been working on his game I see🤣🤣 #CapitalOnesTheMatch came a long way — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 27, 2020

Well, Barkley didn’t take too kindly to that. He had a few choice words for Tatum, who discovered his own golf passion while keeping busy inside the NBA’s Disney World bubble this past season.

“I want Jayson Tatum,” Barkley said, as seen on Friday’s broadcast. “He didn’t have no competition down in the bubble. He had Steve Smith and C-Webb (Chris Webb). That’s no competition. I want Jayson Tatum.”

So, Tatum clapped back with another jab, this time via Instagram.

“Just working torwards (sic) being on The match in a few years lol,” he captioned a photo of himself golfing.

Let’s not forget Tatum isn’t exactly the most skilled golfer, either. But this back-and-forth certainly offered some additional entertainment on top of Barkley’s less-than-stellar skillset during Friday’s event.

Who knows, perhaps we’ll see these two square off sooner than we think.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images