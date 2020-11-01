Chase Claypool Had Great Reaction As Steelers Improve To 7-0 In Week 8

Life is good for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who improved to 7-0 on the season in Week 8.

And the fact that they remain the only undefeated team in the NFL largely is in part by rookie Chase Claypool, who Sunday caught the game-winning touchdown from quarterback Ben Rothlisberger.

The rookie wideout Sunday had five receptions on nine targets for 42 yards. That sets him at 333 receiving yards on the season for an average of 18.5 yards per catch.

And after the big win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, Claypool instantly took to twitter to express his excitement.