Check Out Bruins’ New ‘Reverse Retro’ Throwback Jerseys For Upcoming NHL Season

The nostalgia is real with the Boston Bruins’ new alternate jerseys.
After plenty of teasing, the NHL and Adidas on Monday unveiled the league’s new “reverse retro” sweaters, throwback threads with a little bit of a twist.
Every team across the league got a new sweater, and Boston’s look is an ode to the ’70s and ’80s with the old-school spoked-B lettering on the front of the jersey with its throwback bear head on the shoulders.
The reverse twist? All gold.
Check it out.
From the Bruins: “The Reverse Retro treatment was given to the classic white uniform worn at home at the Boston Garden for 15 years, including the 1988 and 1990 Stanley Cup Finals. The shoulder patch features a fan-favorite bear crest to complement the traditional spoked-B. Honored numbers Ray Bourque and Cam Neely both donned the ‘90s version of these threads before having each of their numbers retired to the rafters at today’s TD Garden.”
Now, we just need an NHL schedule squared away to get these on the ice.