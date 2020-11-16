Check Out Bruins’ New ‘Reverse Retro’ Throwback Jerseys For Upcoming NHL Season

The nostalgia is real with the Boston Bruins’ new alternate jerseys.

After plenty of teasing, the NHL and Adidas on Monday unveiled the league’s new “reverse retro” sweaters, throwback threads with a little bit of a twist.

Every team across the league got a new sweater, and Boston’s look is an ode to the ’70s and ’80s with the old-school spoked-B lettering on the front of the jersey with its throwback bear head on the shoulders.

The reverse twist? All gold.

Check it out.