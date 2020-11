There’s never any shortage of style when it comes to Cam Newton, especially on game days.

The New England Patriots quarterback arrived to Gillette Stadium ahead of his team’s “Sunday Night Football” game against the Baltimore Ravens in a silver suit with matching shoes.

Newton’s purple undershirt matched his mask and of course he topped it off with a signature hat.

Check it out below in the third picture from the Patriots’ Instagram:

Lookin’ sharp, Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images