Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Is Fastest QB In NFL History To Reach 100 TDs

Patrick Mahomes is playing at an unprecedented level.

In less than four seasons in the NFL, including the first of his career in 2017 where he played and started in just one game, the stats and milestones he’s already earned are nothing short of impressive.

He’s been named league MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and Sunday in the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Carolina Panthers, the 25-year-old scored four touchdowns, putting him at 101 total career passing touchdowns.

That makes Mahomes the fastest player in NFL history to throw for 100 touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in just 40 games.

It only took Patrick Mahomes 40 games to reach 100 Pass TDs.



The fastest to do it in NFL history 👏 pic.twitter.com/Tt0Ya1sMgD — ESPN (@espn) November 8, 2020

If Mahomes can play this game as long as Tom Brady and Drew Brees have managed to, we have a feeling he’ll go down as the greatest to ever play quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images