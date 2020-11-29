Chiefs Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch Week 12 NFL Game Online

NFL fans have had this Week 12 game circled on the calendars all year.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in Tampa on Sunday to face the Buccaneers, meaning Tom Brady will face Patrick Mahomes for the first time as the quarterback of the Bucs.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the six-time Super Bowl Champion had a rough performance that included a late-game interception that secured the loss for Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, the 9-1 Chiefs are coming off a narrow win over the Raiders last week. But keep in mind when thinking about Kansas City’s five-game winning streak that Brady is known for having huge games after poor performances.

Will he redeem himself and elevate Tampa Bay to an 8-4 record?