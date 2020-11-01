Chiefs Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Online

David and Goliath will take the field Sunday for Week 8 of the NFL slate.

Sorry, we mean the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets will take the field Sunday for Week 8 of the NFL slate.

The 6-1 Chiefs will host the 0-7 Jets at Arrowhead Stadium looking to keep pace atop the AFC. Meanwhile, the Jets will try for the upset of the decade as head coach Adam Gase continues to defy the odds by still having a job.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs-Jets online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images