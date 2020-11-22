Chiefs Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Revenge likely will be on the minds of the reigning Super Bowl champions Sunday night in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders for an important AFC West matchup. The Raiders handed the Chiefs their lone loss of the season to date back in Week 5 when they outlasted Patrick Mahomes and Co. in a shootout at Arrowhead Stadium.

A win for Las Vegas would keep its hope of winning the division alive, or at the very least, strengthen its chances of securing one of the AFC Wild Card spots.

Here’s how to watch the primetime Chiefs-Raiders game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images