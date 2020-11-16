Christian McCaffrey Injury: Latest On Panthers Running Back, Fantasy Football Star

It hasn’t been an ideal campaign for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, or the fantasy football owners who used a first-round pick on the All-Pro prior to the 2020 season.

McCaffrey has played in just three contests this season — Weeks 1, 2 and 9 — and now the Panthers are preparing for him to miss multiple weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Earlier reports expressed confidence the 24-year-old could return in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 8, which caused him to miss the Panthers’ Week 10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey missed time earlier this season with an unrelated high ankle sprain.

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play Sunday against the Lions due to his shoulder injury and the team still is preparing got a multi-week absence, per source.



So likely no McCaffrey and uncertainty about QB Teddy Bridgewater, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2020

The Carolina offense took another hit with a right knee injury to signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater against the Buccaneers. ESPN reported Monday, however, an MRI showed no structural damage, but due to soreness and swelling, Bridgewater’s status for Week 11 uncertain.

The 3-7 Panthers, losers of five straight games, will host the Lions on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images