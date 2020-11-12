Christian McCaffrey Injury: When Panthers Star Reportedly Could Return

McCaffrey might not be out of action for too long

Don’t marry yourselves to Mike Davis just yet, fantasy owners.

Christian McCaffrey reportedly will miss Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 9. But the star running back could return as early as Week 11, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

Take a look:

That’s great news not just for McCaffrey and the Panthers, but also for fantasy football managers who likely took the 24-year-old atop their respective drafts.

Nevertheless, Davis figures to handle a significant workload this weekend against Tampa Bay.

