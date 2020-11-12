Christian McCaffrey Injury: When Panthers Star Reportedly Could Return

Don’t marry yourselves to Mike Davis just yet, fantasy owners.

Christian McCaffrey reportedly will miss Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 9. But the star running back could return as early as Week 11, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

Take a look:

Following a second opinion on his injured shoulder, #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play next week, sources say. He’s out this week and will be monitored closely. But there is hope that it’s just a one week absence and he can play vs the #Lions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2020

That’s great news not just for McCaffrey and the Panthers, but also for fantasy football managers who likely took the 24-year-old atop their respective drafts.

Nevertheless, Davis figures to handle a significant workload this weekend against Tampa Bay.

