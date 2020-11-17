Colin Cowherd Sums Up Patriots’ Upset Win Over Ravens In Three Words

The Patriots leaned into their offensive strength Sunday night, and the Ravens had no answers for them.

New England racked up 173 total rushing yards in its Week 10 win over Baltimore, which marked the second-most rushing yards the Ravens have given up in a game this season. The Patriots complemented their effective rushing attack with a strong defensive performance and improved to 4-5 in the process.

Of course, Mother Nature kind of forced New England’s hand in limiting its total pass attempts to 18. It was a sloppy night in Foxboro, Mass., with rain pouring and winds whipping throughout the contest. But as Colin Cowherd explained Monday, the Patriots likely weren’t very concerned about the inclement weather.

“Perfect Patriots weather,” Cowherd said on FS1’s “The Herd.” “It’s pretty simple: The Patriots this year, 4-1 when they rush 35 times or more, 0-4 when they don’t. So, when the weather’s like this and nobody can throw the ball that effectively, this is what New England’s built for. Regardless, I don’t think Cam (Newton)’s the answer. They’ve got to get quarterback fixed and they have got to get faster offensively. They’ve got to get faster at tight end.”

Weather won’t be a factor for the Patriots in Week 11 when they visit NRG Stadium. New England still should be able to run wild, however, as the Houston Texans currently are allowing the most rushing yards per game.

