Philip Rivers Rips NFL’s Catch Rule After Marcus Peters’ Controversial Interception

Nobody knows what a catch is in the NFL, including Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters or Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers.

Peters, though, was on the winning end of the controversial topic Sunday. The Baltimore corner was awarded an interception after a third-quarter defensive play which, at first glance, looked more like a pass break up.

You can watch the play here:

Marcus Peters got an INT for this 🧐



(via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/j8XU6zRxJz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2020

Rivers was far from pleased about the ruling, which was originally called an incomplete pass before ultimately being overturned and called a fumble. The veteran QB expressed his frustrations after the Colts’ 24-10 to the Ravens.

“It’s gotten so, really jacked up of how the catch rule is,” Rivers told reporters postgame. “I mean, nobody that’s played any amount of football or that has been around the game, watched that and thought it was a catch, including the guy who dropped it… But somebody that’s sitting back, watching this, probably hasn’t thrown a football in his life gets to call it.”

Philip Rivers with some words on the NFL's catch rule. pic.twitter.com/xpfVOrIjXM — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 8, 2020

Peters offered a different reaction.

“I think I made a play with the ball. I was going backwards for multiple steps, I had control over it, so I think it was an interception,” Peters told reporters. “I kind of went over and asked Phillip Rivers if he thought it was a pick. He didn’t think so. But that was a hell of a job for coach upstairs. They got that call down, so I appreciate it and the team does, too. :

"I thought it was an INT. I asked Phillip, but he didn't think so." 😂 @marcuspeters pic.twitter.com/NUl9CwbuCW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2020

Rivers finished the game 25-for-43 for 227 yards and further embarrassed himself on a Ravens’ defensive touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images