Colts Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

Will the Colts defense continue to shine?

Momentum ultimately must side with either the Detroit Lions or Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions will host the Colts on Sunday at Ford Field in an NFL Week 8 game. Detroit has won three of its last four games and looks to improve its record to 4-3. Indianapolis has won four of its last five games and will try to boost its mark to 5-2 and keep pace with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South lead.

The Colts’ defense has been their standout unit and will pose a stiff test for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back D’Andre Swift and company.

Here’s when and how to watch Colts versus Lions:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

