Colts Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

Momentum ultimately must side with either the Detroit Lions or Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions will host the Colts on Sunday at Ford Field in an NFL Week 8 game. Detroit has won three of its last four games and looks to improve its record to 4-3. Indianapolis has won four of its last five games and will try to boost its mark to 5-2 and keep pace with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South lead.

The Colts’ defense has been their standout unit and will pose a stiff test for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back D’Andre Swift and company.

Here’s when and how to watch Colts versus Lions:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images