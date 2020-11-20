Could Aron Baynes Return To Celtics? ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne Floats Idea

The Boston Celtics currently lack a bit in the big man department, especially after the reported trade sending Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers.

But could the team bring back a familiar face?

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne suggested Boston could be a potential landing spot for Aron Baynes in free agency Friday on “The Jump.”

Baynes, as you likely remember, spent two seasons with the Celtics between 2017 and 2019.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard this, but Boston obviously needs some more depth at center right now, having done the Enes Kanter trade,” Shelburne noted, as transcribed by Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

Baynes started 85 of his 132 games with the C’s and averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game in two seasons. Boston traded Baynes to the Phoenix Suns in July 2019 in exchange for a 2020 protected first-round pick.

Free agency officially has begun, so only time will tell what the Celtics will do to fill the gap at center.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images