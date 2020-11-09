Cowboys Vice President Addresses Futures Of Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have fallen to 2-7 on their season after a Week 9 loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback play improved with Garrett Gilbert rising from deep in their depth chart compared to previous weeks.

But speculation has surrounded the team regarding whether Dallas re-signs Dak Prescott when we returns from his brutal injury next year. And considering their record, first-year coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat.

So what will Prescott and McCarthy’s futures entail with Dallas? Stephen Jones, executive vice president of the Cowboys, addressed those comments Monday.

“Dak’s our quarterback. We’re so fired up about him and leading us into the future. … We’re fired up about our future with Dak,” Jones said, dismissing the idea of replacing Prescott with a rookie signal-caller next season, via Josh Clark of 105.3 The Fan.

As for McCarthy? Does Jones see him with the team still in 2021 after how things are playing out this year?

“Absolutely, Unequivocal,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“You’re changing a culture. You change when you change the leadership, and certainly we like stability. That’s why we stayed with Jason for 10 years and we know these things don’t happen overnight in terms of when you turn things around. You throw on top of it that we had an unprecedented environment with the virus and Mike and his staff weren’t able to have interactions with the team other than virtual. There’s challenges out there but there’s a lot of other new staffs that have had the same challenges. You throw that in there, then you throw the injuries that we’ve had to work with and certainly it’s been a big challenge. We’ll continue to go to work every day and improve as a football team.”

Whether Jones made these comments for PR purposes or because he means them is unknown, but maybe both the quarterback and coach will sleep a little better tonight.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images